Heating up through Friday afternoon

MISSOULA — Not much has changed in our weather pattern over the last few days.

Mostly cloudy skies stay in our forecast, but temperatures continue to warm Friday.

Highs top out in the upper 70s, and we are still on 80s watch for a few valleys.

If we do hit the 80s, it would be the first time this year.

Cloud cover may make it hard to reach the 80s, but we will keep an eye on where and when clouds are expected to move in and out of the area.

Friday afternoon, wind picks up as our weather pattern starts to shift.

Lakes will be choppy with gusts expected to hit up to 30 MPH.

Saturday stays cooler as our upper air pattern becomes zonal (west to east flow).

This will allow moisture to start filling into Western Montana.

Most moisture will not reach the ground but expect some isolated afternoon and evening showers Saturday.

Sunday brings better chances of showers, especially across the northwest.

Spotty showers will remain in the forecast for West-Central and Southwest Montana.

Highs drop to the low 60s and upper 50s this weekend, but that is right about or just slightly below average for this time of year.

