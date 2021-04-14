High pressure means warmer and calmer weekend weather

MISSOULA — While blue skies tried to peek out a few times Wednesday, abundant sunshine will be in our forecast for the rest of this work week!

Highs continue to warm as our unsettled weather pattern is replaced by high pressure.

Breezy conditions start to subside Friday as a ridge strengthens over our area.

Highs Thursday will be in the mid too upper 50s and low 60s.

Friday afternoon’s temperatures reach into the upper 50s and low 60s!

Again, plenty of sunshine will be in our forecast during this time.

Saturday highs will be very warm and will likely be in the upper 60s or even some areas breaking the 70s!

While this would not be the first time in the 70s this year, it does mean highs will be 10 degrees above average.

Sunday’s highs will be in upper 60s and low 70s.

Our next chances of rain return Sunday night and Monday morning.

We haven’t seen a lot of precipitation in April, so this moisture will be a nice relief to some of our grass lawns trying to green up!

