Hold on to your hats! Breezy start to the week

Cooler and windy start through Wednesday
Wind gust forecast
Posted at 2:50 PM, Apr 12, 2021
MISSOULA — A few clouds will move in and out of Western Montana skies this week.

While mountains get isolated snow showers, valleys will stay mostly dry.

Temperatures will have a hard time warming up though.

Highs through Wednesday hold in the mid to low 40s.

While we stay mostly dry but cooler through midweek, it will be breezy our area.

Gusts will top out around 30-35 MPH closer to Flathead Lake.

A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect until 9 PM Tuesday.

The southern and western shores will see the biggest waves during this time.

After Wednesday, the breezy conditions calm down and temperatures warm up.

Warmer weather returns by Thursday afternoon!

Highs return to the mid 50s Thursday, the low 60s Friday, and the upper 60s Saturday!

During the warmer half of the week, we will also see a lot more sunshine!

A few isolated showers look to return early next week.

