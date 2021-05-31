Hot Days On The Way

MISSOULA — I hope you’re having a good and safe Memorial Day and have been able to enjoy the beautiful weather we’re all experiencing across western Montana. Looking ahead over the next few days, Mother Nature is going to be playing her own version of the, “You’re getting warmer” game. That’s because each day through Thursday it’s going to feel like we’re getting closer and closer to the sun. Don’t worry, we’re not . What we are going to see is temperatures near to and possibly breaking record highs on Wednesday and Thursday.

We’ll continue to see more sun than clouds across the region today with highs ranging from the middle 70s to lower 80s for most. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky overnight with relatively mild lows in the middle 40s to middle 50s.

Tuesday will bring more sun than clouds with afternoon highs climbing into the lower to middle 80s in most locations.

The real heat comes on Wednesday and Thursday where we’ll see temperatures as warm as we’ve seen since late last summer. Expect a sunny sky from start to finish on Wednesday. Lows will be mild with most starting the day in the lower to upper 50s. We’ll top out in the middle 80s to lower 90s. I’m expecting Missoula to see a high right around 90 to 91 degrees.

Thursday will be the hottest of the week, with many towns reaching the lower to middle 90s. I’m expecting middle 90s for Missoula. A few towns in northwest Montana will reach the upper 90s and perhaps even 100 degrees!

Friday will be cooler, though still very warm. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the middle 80s under a mostly sunny sky. For those who will be attending graduation ceremonies at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, be prepared to be hot in the bleachers. Sunscreen and water is advised.

We’ll see cooler temperatures for the weekend under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Saturday will bring highs in the lower to middle 70s, with highs on Sunday ranging from 65 to 70 in most locations.

Have a wonderful week!

