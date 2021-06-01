Weather Forecast: Hot highs through Friday

MISSOULA — We've been promising you hot temperatures by mid-week, and we're not going to let you down.

The next three days will be the hottest we've seen since late last summer as an upper-level ridge strengthens over the Northern Rockies. We'll see sunny days, and clear mild nights.

The good news is that it looks like our temperatures will back off by Saturday leaving us with a very nice and comfortable weekend.

Expect a mostly clear sky overnight with lows bottoming out in the lower to middle 50s.

Wednesday will bring a mostly sunny to sunny sky with afternoon highs reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Thursday remains on track to be the hottest day of the week. Expect sunshine from start to finish with highs topping out in the lower to middle 90s. Towns in northwest Montana will reach the upper 90s to 100.

Friday will be slightly cooler, but still very warm. Expect a mostly sunny to clear sky with highs climbing into the middle 80s to lower 90s.

A weather pattern shift will bring cooler air into the region for the weekend.

Expect a mostly sunny sky both weekend days with a very slim chance of a shower. We'll see highs in the 70s on Saturday and 60s on Sunday.

