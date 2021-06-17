Watch
Weather

Actions

Hotter day ahead for Western Montana Friday

items.[0].videoTitle
Cold front moves through by mid-weekend cooling us off
Mowing forecast becomes spotty Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning with storms in the forecast
Posted at 3:33 PM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 17:33:14-04

MISSOULA — The end of the work week still pans out to be dry and warm.

An afternoon breeze is expected with these nearly-bluebird, warm afternoons which will feel like a nice relief from some of those warm temperatures.

A concern with dry, warm air mixing with breezy conditions is any fires that start will spread faster than they would on a calm day.

We also have to consider that vegetation is drying out quickly with wind, dry air, and warm temperatures, so fuel to burn will be more available.

It’s a good idea to double check those chains and make sure campfires are doused before heading out.

The next round of moisture comes as a cold front moves through the state late Saturday/early Sunday.

A few afternoon storms are possible Saturday night in the northwest with isolated storms in the forecast for west-central and southwest Montana later Sunday morning and afternoon.

Right now, it looks like we may just have to duck inside for a few minutes while storms pass, and it doesn’t look to be a washout.

Temperatures stay in the upper 70s to mid 80s through the week, but by Sunday’s cooler air will mean highs drop to the low to mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

44 courses for just $119!