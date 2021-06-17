Hotter day ahead for Western Montana Friday

MISSOULA — The end of the work week still pans out to be dry and warm.

An afternoon breeze is expected with these nearly-bluebird, warm afternoons which will feel like a nice relief from some of those warm temperatures.

A concern with dry, warm air mixing with breezy conditions is any fires that start will spread faster than they would on a calm day.

We also have to consider that vegetation is drying out quickly with wind, dry air, and warm temperatures, so fuel to burn will be more available.

It’s a good idea to double check those chains and make sure campfires are doused before heading out.

The next round of moisture comes as a cold front moves through the state late Saturday/early Sunday.

A few afternoon storms are possible Saturday night in the northwest with isolated storms in the forecast for west-central and southwest Montana later Sunday morning and afternoon.

Right now, it looks like we may just have to duck inside for a few minutes while storms pass, and it doesn’t look to be a washout.

Temperatures stay in the upper 70s to mid 80s through the week, but by Sunday’s cooler air will mean highs drop to the low to mid 70s.

