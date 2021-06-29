Hottest days of the week are here

MISSOULA — Highs Tuesday through Thursday will be recording or near-record breaking.

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are in place for all our area.

In the northwest corner, temperatures could climb up over 110-degrees for MULTIPLE days in a row.

In the rest of the valleys and ranges in the Heat Advisory, temperatures will climb close to or over 100-degrees for MULTIPLE days in a row.

Again, these are in effect until 8 PM Thursday, but we are heading into the holiday weekend with temperatures still 15+ degrees above average.

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories in effect until 8 PM Thursday Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories in effect until 8 PM Thursday

Heat stroke and heat exhaustion are two very preventable illnesses during this heat, but it takes looking out for yourself and for those most vulnerable to do so.

Make sure your friends, family, neighbors, and pets that are elderly, young, or have a chronic illness have a cool place to go.

A few isolated storms are possible Thursday night through Sunday.

No impactful rainfall is expected, but we do have lightning associated with these storms.

Lightning will be a natural cause of higher fire danger concerns, but as we head into the holiday weekend, more human caused fire concerns will be on our minds.

Be smart about campfires, fireworks, towing chains, etc. as we are seeing already dry vegetation dry out even more with the week’s hot temperatures.

