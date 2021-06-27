Intense Heat Wave Begins

MISSOULA — Happy Sunday!

For much of western Montana, the heat wave we’ve been forecasting for the last week begins today. Temperatures are soaring well into the 90s in many towns today, and the expectation is that it is only going to get hotter over the next several days. It looks as though Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be the hottest of the heat wave, but the hot temperatures will stick around through next weekend and into early next week as things stand now. An interesting scenario is expected later in the week. It’s one that looks to bring our temperatures down just a bit for Friday through Sunday, but one that will also bring higher humidity and a chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Monsoonal moisture from a tropical weather system will spread moisture into the region, but this will provide little relief, as the rise in humidity will make up for a slightly cooler afternoon. Again, get ready for uncomfortably hot, miserable conditions for the next week plus.

On Monday, the upper-level ridge that is slowly drifting our way today will center itself even more over the Northern Rockies. This will translate into a mostly sunny to sunny sky with highs ranging from the middle 90s to 105. Again, northwest Montana will see the hottest numbers while the Missoula Valley is expected to see highs in the upper 90s.

Tuesday through Thursday will bring high temperatures that we haven’t seen in several years. Look for the coolest locations to see highs in the upper 90s with most reaching triple digits. Missoula is expected to reach 102 on Tuesday, 103 on Wednesday, and 102 on Thursday.

As for the heat wave itself, long-range weather models are calling for the extreme heat to continue throughout next weekend and into early next week. Be prepared for a continuation of highs well into the 90s to lower 100s through next weekend and into of the following week.

Stay as cool as possible and have a safe Monday!

