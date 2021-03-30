Jackets come off and flip flops come out by the end of the week

MISSOULA — The weather will end up pleasing all types of weather lovers this week!

If you love snow and cooler temperatures, Monday was your day to celebrate.

Tuesday, we stayed cooler and overcast.

If you are a fan of warmer weather and sunshine, the rest of the week was forecasted for you!

Highs will continue their upward trend this week.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and much warmer.

Highs Wednesday afternoon will jump to the mid to low 50s, and that is just the beginning of the warming trend.

Highs Thursday jump to the low 60s.

Friday’s afternoon highs will be in the mid to low 60s!

Our warmest day of the week you ask-

That comes on Saturday where sun will be shinning above, and highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s!

Our next chances of rain return on Sunday with isolated chances making their way back into the forecast.

Highs this weekend will only take a slight drop back down to average (mid to upper 50s).

