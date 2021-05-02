Look for sunshine to start the week

MISSOULA — Happy Sunday!

We saw a several degree drop in temperatures on Saturday compared to the middle to upper 70s we experienced to close out the week. Our Sunday has brought an even bigger drop in temperatures, as much of the area is sitting in the middle 40s to middle 50s this afternoon. Looking ahead, we’ll see a slight shift back to warmer temperatures on Monday and Tuesday with an even bigger jump for the middle and second half of the week.

Monday will bring more sunshine than clouds in most locations with afternoon highs reaching the lower to middle 60s. It will be cool enough on Monday morning to see patchy frost in some valley locations.

Tuesday will bring a good chance of scattered showers, especially early in the day. Afternoon highs will be below seasonal norm, with most reaching the middle 50s to 60.

Wednesday through Friday will be very nice. We’ll see a mostly sunny to sunny sky on Wednesday with an afternoon high reaching the middle to upper 60s.

Thursday looks to be the warmest of the week as we’ll see afternoon highs climb well into the 70s. Most will see highs reach the middle to upper 70s. That will come with a mostly sunny sky.

An approaching cold front will bring more cloud cover Thursday night into Friday. Highs will hit the lower to middle 60s on Friday with a few scattered showers falling during the afternoon.

Have a wonderful Monday!

