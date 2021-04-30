Much needed rain returns this weekend

MISSOULA — Isolated to widespread showers move into our weekend forecast.

With our latest drought monitor update, the northwest corner is now under moderate drought conditions with dry conditions listed for West-Central Montana.

A cold front moves through on Saturday bringing cooler air and moisture back to our area.

Highs Saturday drop to the 50s and 60s, and showers will be isolated throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

As our atmosphere becomes more saturated Saturday, more widespread showers will make it to our valley floors by Sunday.

Sunday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

This wetter and cooler pattern remain in the forecast to start next week, but by midweek we start drying out and warming up again.

If you plan to hit the rivers this weekend, be aware that river levels will be a lot different than last weekend.

Snowmelt has quickened with these warm late-week temperatures, so river levels will be higher, water will be moving faster, and water temperatures will be cooler.

