Much needed rain stays out of the forecast this weekend

MISSOULA — Dryer air and more blue sky grace Western Montana skies this weekend!

We end our work week with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms, but dryer air is on the way.

Matter of fact, we wake up Saturday to mostly blue skies.

Blue bird days or nearly blue bird days are possible throughout the weekend as clouds stay absent from our skies.

With the absence of clouds also comes absence of rain and thunderstorm chances.

We really need the rain, but we can enjoy the outdoors this weekend without worrying about getting rained out.

Highs will be in the 70s on Saturday and even 80s on Sunday!

Not only do we bring out the sunscreen but also the extra water! Phew!

Our latest drought monitor shows more moderate drought creeping into West-Central Montana.

Our next rain chances and cooler weather return Wednesday as another system moves into the state.

We will keep a close eye on this one, but expect a dry and warm weekend and start to next week.

