Not saying goodbye to blue skies just yet

MISSOULA — Sunny skies bring us through the midweek point!

A few clouds will be visible above mountains, but otherwise we will have plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures for our outdoor forecast.

Highs Wednesday will top out in the low to mid 50s, and it only gets warmer from there.

Thursday’s highs are still set to be the warmest of the work week.

Highs jump to the upper 50s and low 60s Thursday afternoon!

Up until this point we stay moisture-free.

Friday, temperatures take a slight drop, and moisture moves back into our forecast.

Widespread rain showers will fall at most elevations since highs in valleys will be in the low 50s.

Rain turns to a wintry mix overnight Friday into Saturday morning, but impacts will be limited since moisture availability will be limited (i.e. less moisture, less snow/slush).

We keep isolated chances of rain showers in the forecast this weekend, but overall we are not looking at a wash out after Friday.

