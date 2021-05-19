Power outages, snapped trees, damage to plants all impacts of Wednesday night snow

MISSOULA — Rain will fall in valleys as snow falls in upper elevations Wednesday afternoon.

Snow starts sticking to passes and upper elevation roadways close to the Divide (like roads near Seeley and Swan Lake) Wednesday late evening as temperatures drop below freezing.

As temperatures drop in valleys, rain turns to snow late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect from now until Friday afternoon for the Divide and Bitterroot and Sapphire mountains.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued Thursday at midnight until Thursday at 9 AM for the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys where confidence is growing in unpaved surfaces seeing up to 3” of snow accumulation.

Winter Weather Advisories in place through Friday Winter Weather Advisories in place through Friday

With our greatest push of moisture expected during this time frame, snow is likely to start sticking to West-Central and Southwest valley floors on unpaved and elevated surfaces even as air temperatures hover around 33-34 degrees early Thursday morning.

This means trees, power lines, plants, bridges, are all at risk of seeing accumulating snow, because the intensity of snow of will high at times.

Snow in late-May is not light and fluffy.

This late-spring snow type will be very water-rich meaning this is wet, heavy snow that will be sticking to unpaved surfaces.

While we may find a slick spot early Thursday morning in these valleys’ roadways, our impact concerns are more with power outages, snapped tree limbs, and damage to plants due to the weight of just a few inches of snow will bring.

Passes will see snow accumulation on roadways though, so there will be very slick conditions to watch out for along Divide roadways and passes into Idaho and North-Central Montana.

