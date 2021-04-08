Pulling out the sunglasses for Friday afternoon

MISSOULA — Snow and rain move out tonight, but some passes remain slick through Friday morning.

Wind will be gusty Thursday evening with gusts expected to peak around 25-30 MPH.

Our end of the work week forecast clears up and dries out.

Friday highs will be in the mid to low 50s across Western Montana.

Another cold front approaches the state from the northwest on Saturday.

Wind will be gusting around 25-30 MPH while rain and snow fall to valley floors.

Just like Thursday morning, wind, rain, and snow will arrive through the early morning hours as the cold front pushes through.

Rain and snow move out by Saturday afternoon, but breezy conditions are left behind.

Saturday’s highs will drop back to the mid to upper 40s.

Hazards for Saturday will be reduced visibility from drifting and blowing snow at all elevations and slick roadways for passes.

After this round of moisture and wind, our forecast looks to dry up through the end of the weekend and into next week.

Highs next week return to the mid to upper 50s as sunshine remains in the forecast.

