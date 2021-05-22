Rain Back For Sunday

MISSOULA — Happy Saturday!

After a wet Thursday, and a cloudy and chilly Friday, Mother Nature has come through with a very nice Saturday across the region. Most have seen sunshine from the start with temperatures warming close to seasonal norms. It has been windy at times, but not enough to keep us from enjoying a beautiful day. Enjoy it while you can, as we’re about to see a quick shift back to wet and cool conditions on Sunday and Monday.

Clouds and rain will spread back into the region late this evening and overnight as low pressure moves into the area. Much like the last wet weather system, rain will be generally light and very widespread. The higher elevations will see a chance of light snow with this very cool system. Expect rain throughout most of the day on Sunday with highs reaching the middle 40s to lower 50s. The one exception will be extreme northwest Montana where temperatures will reach the 60s and rain chances will be lower.

The Low pressure will be slow to exit the region on Monday, meaning most will see rain for a good part of the day. Temperatures will be warmer than Monday, though still well below average with most reaching the middle to upper 50s.

Tuesday will feature a partly sunny sky with scattered showers during the afternoon. We’ll see highs reach the lower to middle 60s with shower chances ranging from about 40% to 60%.

Wednesday will bring more clouds than sun with highs near 60 and a good chance of showers.

Thursday is shaping up to be the nicest of the week, as we’ll see a mostly sunny sky with highs climbing into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Friday will be slightly cooler with scattered showers. Most will see highs in the middle 60s.

Looking ahead to Memorial Day weekend, we’re looking at promising weather conditions, as weather models are trending drier and much warmer. In fact, it appears as though we’re heading toward a longer stretch of warm, sunny, and dry days that will persist well into the week following Memorial Day.

Have a good Sunday!

