Rain changes to snow overnight, passes become slick

MISSOULA — A cold front moved through this morning and will continue south throughout the afternoon.

As the front moved through, we’ve all been feeling the breeze today.

A Lake Wind Advisory for Flathead Lake is in effect until 6 PM tonight, but we will stay breezy even in valleys throughout the evening.

Rain and snow continue to push south tonight, and snow will start adding up on passes-especially along the Divide.

Places like Rogers and MacDonald passes will be very slick Thursday night and Friday morning, and blowing and drifting snow will reduce visibility!

Snow levels will drop overnight to parts of the I-90, HWY-83, and HWY-200 corridor.

While moisture late Thursday night will be limited, there is still a chance of snow and ice accumulation along these roadways.

Friday clouds stick around for most of the morning with a few lingering snow showers in mountains early Friday morning.

Not only will Friday be cloudy, but cooler air sticks around behind the cold front.

Highs Friday will be in mid to low 50s.

A wetter pattern sets up for the weekend with cooler than average temperatures remaining in the forecast.

