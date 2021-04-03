Rain makes a move on Western Montana Sunday afternoon

MISSOULA — Hopefully you were able to get outside today and enjoy some of the warm weather Western Montana had to offer!

While clouds may have rolled in, warmer weather still stuck around.

Clouds will bring us into Saturday night, but a lot of lows in valleys stay above freezing.

Sunday’s egg hunt forecast will be breezy and overcast, but highs stay above average.

Highs Sunday top out in the mid to upper 60s!

Gusts are likely to hit 15-20 MPH through the afternoon.

While our afternoon mostly stays dry, rain is on the way!

Rain showers return Sunday afternoon, but we are not expecting a washout through the afternoon hours.

Showers will be spotty for the warmest parts of the day, but as the sun goes down, widespread chances of rain move in.

Most valleys will see rain continue into Monday.

Rain stays widespread Monday afternoon, but Sunday night and Monday night temperatures cool enough for rain to turn to snow over Lolo, Lost Trail, Macdonald, and Homestake passes.

Otherwise, enjoy the rest of your weekend.

You just may want to have a light rain coat around as you head outdoors Sunday.

