Rain, snow, and wind in store for Thursday

MISSOULA — Wednesday marked the last sunny and warm day in our forecast this week,

Thursday we will be waking up to mostly cloudy skies.

A cold front approaches from the north, and breezy conditions will pick up throughout the day Thursday.

A Winter Weather Advisory in in effect for areas above 3500 feet from 6 AM to 6 PM Thursday in the West Glacier region where 2-4” of snow accumulation is possible.

Up to 8” is possible in surrounding mountains.

Rain follows the same path as the front (north to south), first starting in the northwest then makes way through west-central and southwest Montana.

Depending on the timing of the front snow will be possible in some northwest valleys early Thursday morning.

If the front arrives early, the cooler it will be at valley floor levels, but the later in the morning the front arrives, the warmer valley floors will be which means rain will be more likely.

Rain will fall in the rest of our area’s valleys has highs stay in the low to mid 50s, but slushy and snowy conditions will be possible along our passes into Idaho and along the Divide.

Rogers Pass will likely see high impacts with inches of snow accumulation possible into late Thursday evening.

Lost Trail, Lookout, and Lolo Passes will also be slick!

While this cold front will be weaker than Sunday night’s front, we will still see gusts reach up to 30-35 MPH across the northwest.

A Lake Wind Advisory for Flathead Lake is in effect from 9 AM- 6 PM Thursday with 1-2 foot waves possible.

