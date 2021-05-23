Rain Sticks Around On Monday

MISSOULA — Happy Sunday!

As promised, it has been a dreary day across the region. A deep trough of low pressure is slowly working its way through the area bringing widespread light to moderate rain and very cool temperatures. Rain will remain prevalent across western Montana through the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will remain in the upper 30s to upper 40s for the rest pf the day and only drop a few degrees at most overnight.

The low pressure will be slow to exit the region on Monday, meaning most will see rain for a good part of the day. The areas with the best chance to dry out and maybe even see a few rays of sunshine will be those in the Bitterroot Valley and extreme northwest Montana. Temperatures will be warmer than Monday, though still well below average with most reaching the middle to upper 50s.

Tuesday will feature a partly sunny sky with scattered showers and perhaps even a thunderstorm or two during the afternoon. We’ll see highs reach the lower to middle 60s with shower chances ranging from about 50% to 60%.

Wednesday will bring more clouds than sun with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s and a good chance of showers.

Thursday is shaping up to be the nicest of the week, as we’ll see a mostly sunny sky with highs climbing into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Friday will be slightly cooler with a few scattered showers. Most will see highs in the middle 60s.

Looking ahead to Memorial Day weekend, we’re looking at promising weather conditions, as weather models are trending drier and much warmer. In fact, it appears as though we’re heading toward a longer stretch of warm, sunny, and dry days that will persist well into the week following Memorial Day.

Have a great Monday!

