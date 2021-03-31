River levels rise as warmer weather returns to Western Montana this week

MISSOULA — Sunny skies remain in the forecast for the rest of the work week!

Highs will also keep warming up!

Thursday’s highs jump to the low 60s!

The warmest day of the week still pans out to be Saturday for most of us, and highs jump to the mid to upper 60s!

There are some side notes to be aware of as we enjoy the sunshine and warmer weather.

First keep in mind we have a stretch of warmer than average days, and that means snow melt.

River levels will rise, and the water will be cold!

While it may look nice to jump into the river this week, it may be a dangerous time to do so even with a 2-3 foot water level increase.

Friday, a slight breeze will move into our area.

A quick disturbance allows gusts to pick up to 20-25 MPH.

The only impacts from the breeze will be to outdoor sports and those looking to fly kites.

Saturday, clouds move in.

While highs remain the warmest they will all week Saturday afternoon, clouds will be moving in.

These clouds are the first sign of our incoming moisture from a shift in our upper atmosphere flow’s direction.

Isolated showers make their way back into the forecast late Sunday night.

