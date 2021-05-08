Seasonably Cool With A Few Showers For Sunday

MISSOULA — The roller coaster weather pattern continues across western Montana as we move into the weekend. After seeing highs in the 80s in many towns on Thursday, our Saturday is greeting us with showers and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. It appears as though our Saturday will be the coolest and wettest day over the next several days as a warming and drying trend will take place beginning on Sunday.

Sunday will not be a warm day, but it will be warmer by about 3 to 7 degrees than Saturday. Our sky will be mostly cloudy, and we’ll still see a few scattered, light showers. Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days to spend outdoors.

Monday will see another bump of about 5 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds. Most will see highs ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s. We’ll see a few scattered afternoon showers.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs topping out in the middle to upper 60s, with a few towns reaching the 70-degree mark. Most will see more sun than clouds.

Wednesday through Friday will be very nice days. Highs will reach the lower to middle 70s under a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. It looks as though Thursday will be the warmest of the three days, but all three days will be above average for mid-May. We may see a stray shower or two during the afternoon, but rain chances will be very low. Most will see sunny, warm, and dry conditions.

Have a wonderful Sunday!

