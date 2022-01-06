Severe driving conditions listed for parts of I-90

MISSOULA — At 6:20 PM Wednesday night, the Montana Department of Transportation listed parts of I-90 as severe for driving conditions.

Tarkio to Huson are under these severe road conditions.

Driving conditions continue to degrade late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning for all of Western Montana as another snow storm arrives bringing widespread, heavy snow to all.

Expect low visibility and very slick roadways.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect starting late Wednesday through Friday night.

For the latest look at roads and passes visit our StormTracker 24/7 stream here.

The latest road conditions from the Montana Department of Transportation can be found here.