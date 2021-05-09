Slightly Warmer on Monday

MISSOULA — Happy Sunday!

I hope you’re enjoying your day. Our cooler than average temperatures continue for the second straight day as much of western Montana is expected to reach the lower to middle 50s for highs, which is roughly 8 to 12 degrees below normal for the day. As we look ahead, we’re expected warmer and drier conditions across the region, but not before a seasonably cool Monday.

We’ll see showers taper off during the evening hours leaving the area under a partly to mostly cloudy sky overnight. Most will see lows in the lower to middle 30s. Monday will feature more clouds than sun with scattered afternoon showers. Odds of seeing showers will range from 30% to 40% in most areas. Afternoon highs will range from the middle 50s to lower 60s.

Tuesday will bring temperatures back to above normal highs in many towns under a mostly sunny sky. We’ll see highs reaching the middle to upper 60s with a few spots hitting 70 degrees.

Wednesday will bring a partly cloudy sky with highs in the lower to middle 70s.

Thursday and Friday will bring more of the same. Our sky overnight will be partly to mostly cloudy which will mean morning lows will remain in the lower to middle 40s for much of the week. Expect a partly cloudy sky both Thursday and Friday with afternoon highs ranging from the lower to upper 70s.

Next Saturday will bring more clouds than sun with scattered showers and highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Have a wonderful week!

