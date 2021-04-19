Snowmelt starts as warmer weather and sunshine return through Wednesday

MISSOULA — Wow what a way to start our week!

Snow fell across Western Montana late Sunday night and early Monday morning after a strong cold front moved through.

Some areas saw temperatures drop a good 30-degrees in a matter of an hour and a half.

Behind that strong cold front, we are left with mostly sunny but cooler skies.

Highs Tuesday will be in the mid to low 50s which is slightly lower than the average for this time of year.

Typically, we would be topping out in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday highs do return to that ‘average’ mark.

Sunshine remains in the forecast, and highs for midweek jump to the low 60s.

An active weather pattern is set to return as we head into the end of our work week and weekend.

Rain and snow return to Western Montana Thursday as highs take another drop to the mid to low 50s.

Expect slick passes Friday morning, and we keep in rain showers Friday afternoon.

Saturday and Sunday also look to be under this wetter weather pattern as well.

This active system will bring much needed rain to our areas that have been well under average for April.

