Spring-like, afternoon showers in the forecast to begin the week

MISSOULA — As we start the work week, a few more spring-like days are upon us.

The mornings will start out cooler but partly to mostly sunny.

By the afternoon, a few pop-up showers will make develop over our area, especially across the northwest.

Showers will be brief and light, but you may want to have a light rain jacket on hand just in case.

Highs will start returning to normal by Tuesday as temperatures top out in the low to mid 60s.

By midweek, our skies start drying up and moisture chances drop.

Highs continue to warm into the upper 60s and low 70s Thursday and low 70s Friday.

Next weekend, our chances of moisture make another appearance.

While this is more in the extended forecast, we will be watching our forecast trends for your weekend plans closing in on the end of the week.

