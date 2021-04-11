Starting the week with cool temperatures

MISSOULA — Happy Sunday!

As anticipated, it's been a very cool mid-April day across western Montana. Temperatures are expected to remain on the cool side both night and day through the middle of the week, before a weather pattern change will bring a warm up in time for Friday and the weekend. Here's what we have to look forward to.

Monday will bring very similar conditions to what we're experiencing Sunday, with lows in the mid-20s for most and highs warming into the middle to upper 40s.

We expect little change for Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll see intervals of clouds and sunshine with highs reaching the middle to upper 40s. A breeze out of the east/northeast will keep us feeling cool for this time of year despite the sunshine.

Starting Thursday and continuing into the weekend, we’ll see a gradual warm-up which will bring us back to normal highs by Friday and Saturday under a mostly sunny sky. We can expect highs in the lower to middle 50s on Thursday, with highs reaching the upper 50s to 60 for most on Friday, and lower 60s on Saturday and Sunday.

The odds of seeing any showers over the next 7 days is very low, with only slight chances in the higher elevations early in the week.

Have a great Monday!

