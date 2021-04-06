Staying warm but windy Wednesday afternoon

MISSOULA — Happy 406 Day!

What a day to enjoy warm weather under the Big Sky.

Mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures bring us into the midweek point.

Highs on Wednesday will jump to the upper 50s and low 60s.

Most of the afternoon will be dry, but changes move in late Wednesday night.

Another cold front will sweep through from the northwest to the southeast.

Wind will pick up ahead of the cold front Wednesday afternoon.

While it will be warm and sunny, gusts will reach to 20-25 MPH.

This means boating on any open/large lakes (looking at you Flathead Lake) will be mostly choppy.

Heading into Wednesday night, rain and snow will first mix into the northwest corner around 7-9 PM.

Then showers will fall into the Flathead and Mission valleys while wet, heavy snow adds up on passes along the Divide.

Showers will make their way down to West-Central and Southwest valleys late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Morning showers and a few slick spots will be expected Thursday morning.

After that, we dry up but stay cooler Thursday afternoon (highs in the mid to low 40s).

Friday looks to be dry and warm with highs returning to the 50s.

Saturday another cold front moves through during the morning, and we will expect the same conditions Saturday morning as we have Thursday morning.

