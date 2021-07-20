Storms become spotty Wednesday with fire danger concerns increasing Thursday

MISSOULA — Storms continue to push through West-Central and Southwest Montana Tuesday afternoon and evening.

These storms could produce frequent lightning, heavy downpours, and gusty outflow winds.

The same areas that saw storms Tuesday are in the path of Wednesday afternoon storms.

Storms Wednesday will be much more isolated, but the threat of lightning and gusty outflows will still be present with these cells.

This is all from the monsoonal moisture pushing up from the southwest.

Wind picks up on Wednesday afternoon, so areas not experiencing rain will be under higher fire danger due to dry and windy conditions.

Western Montana is under a Fire Weather Watch Thursday as we all experience dry and windy weather.

Wind gusts will be close to 20-35 MPH.

Any fires that do start will have to potential to spread quickly.

We stay dry and warm (80s and 90s) to end the week and jump to the low to mid 90s for the weekend.

