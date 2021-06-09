Storms to winter weather... just a typical June week in Western Montana

MISSOULA — Showers continue through parts of northwest Montana Wednesday afternoon and evening.

A few isolated stronger to severe thunderstorms are possible just east of HWY-93 later this evening.

Places just east of Missoula on I-90 and HWY-200, Georgetown Lake/Philipsburg areas, and finally through HWY-83 near Seeley and Swan Lakes are likely targets for these cells.

As stronger storms move through these areas from southwest to northeast, expect gusty wind, small hail, and frequent lightning with heavy downpours.

The timing of stronger storms is around 3-8 PM.

Heavy rain moves in overnight, and another round of potentially stronger storms moves in early Thursday morning.

These storms will track from Lookout Pass through parts of the Flathead and Mission Valleys and finally up through Whitefish and parts of the Divide.

Rain turns to snow overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning for elevations above 5500’.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Lost Trail Pass, Lolo Pass, Skalkaho Pass, and the Bitterroot and Sapphire Mountains where 1-5" of wet, heavy snow accumulation is possible.

Those of us camping or hiking in higher elevation backcountry areas should prepare for very wet, raw conditions during this time.

In valleys, lows will drop close to freezing as rapid drying and cloud-clearing is forecasted late Thursday night.

This means frost is possible Friday morning, and damage to plants is probable.

Cover what you can!

We return to the 70s and 80s this weekend.

