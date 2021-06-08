Strong to severe thunderstorms develop Wednesday in Western Montana

MISSOULA — Isolated stronger storms will develop closer to the Georgetown Lake/Philipsburg/Butte area Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Some of these thunderstorms will be strong to severe and impacts include gusty, erratic outflow winds, hail, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours.

The rest of our area will see a few isolated, general thunderstorms and showers, but the big changes arrive Wednesday.

Shear from strong southerly flow of upper-level air combined with instability will be ingredients for producing widespread moisture and fast-tracking strong to severe storms in Western Montana Wednesday mid-morning and early evening.

We are under a ‘Marginal Risk’ for severe weather which is a 1 out of 5 risk.

These stronger to severe storms will include erratic, gusty wind, very heavy downpours, frequent lighting, and hail.

You can download our KPAX STORMTracker Weather App to get the latest information and impacts to your area as storms move through Wednesday.

Please plan accordingly, as either strong storms or widespread rain are likely to washout or cancel your outdoor plans Wednesday.

After thunderstorms move through during the early evening hours Wednesday, we will still get soaked by moisture Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Valleys will receive close to an inch of rain out of this system, but areas closer to the northwest corner will likely receive about a quarter of an inch.

The rest of the week we start drying out with dry air and highs returning to the upper 60s and low 70s Friday.

Our forecast shows upper 80s and low 90s by Sunday.

