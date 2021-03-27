Strong winds for late Sunday through Monday

MISSOULA — Happy Saturday!

After a week of below average temperatures across the region, we’ve seen a nice bump in temperatures today which brought us back to highs that are right on point for late March. The next several days are going to be active across the region. We’ll see a few days with highs well above average, as well as a couple of days well below average. The highlight of the next several days is the potential for a big-time wind event across western Montana from late Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

A strong cold front is approaching the region, which will bring a dramatic increase in winds from the southwest on Sunday. Before winds increase, our Sunday is shaping up to be a nice one. We’ll start the day with a mostly sunny sky and temperatures in the lower to middle 30s. Despite an increase in clouds, those increasing southwesterly winds will drive our temperatures into the upper 50s to lower 60s across much of the region. Beginning at 3pm, the National Weather Service has a High Wind Warning in place for all of northwest Montana including the Flathead and Mission valleys. This watch is in place through 6am Monday morning. At times, especially during the late afternoon through early overnight hours, we’ll see sustained winds out of the southwest at 30 to 40 mph with the potential for wind gusts as high as 60 mph. Again, this does include both mountain and valley locations. For the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys as well as the rest of west-central and southwest Montana, this warning begins at 9pm and goes through noon on Monday. Winds this fast often creates power outages, downed trees and limbs, and scattered loose debris. Please be aware and safe if you are out from late Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

Behind this cold front, temperatures will be much cooler. The passage of the front will likely bring rain and snow showers late Sunday night into early Monday. Winds behind the front will be much colder from the northwest. Monday’s highs will top out in the middle 30s to lower 40s across the region. Showers will diminish as the day progresses leaving us with a mostly cloudy Monday afternoon.

Tuesday will be quite cool but much calmer. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with most locations topping out in the lower to middle 40s.

We’ll see a nice warm-up to close out the week. Wednesday will be mostly sunny to clear with highs reaching the lower to middle 50s.

Thursday and Friday will feature a mostly sunny sky with highs climbing into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

