Sunny and dry end to the work week and beginning of the weekend

MISSOULA — A few clouds moved in and out of our forecast on Thursday afternoon, but winds started to calm.

Windy weather is out of here by Friday as high pressure moves in.

This ridge builds in from the west, and as sinking air returns over Western Montana, skies will become sunny as temperatures increase.

Highs Friday afternoon return to the 60s.

Saturday’s highs will be some of the warmest of the week, and afternoon temperatures will reach into the upper 60s.

There is a chance some valleys hit the 70-degree mark by Saturday afternoon.

Sunday starts of calm, but a cold front approaches during the afternoon.

Highs Sunday mostly remain in the mid to low 60s, but rain returns to valleys Sunday afternoon and evening.

Rain will start first across the northwest and the divide, but by the evening hours, most of our area will see some showers.

Slush and snow start to fall in passes Sunday night into Monday morning.

This means Sunday night and Monday morning travel over passes will be a little slick!

Monday afternoon highs do take a drop from cooler air filling in behind the cold front, and temperatures will only make it into the mid to low 50s.

Tuesday’s highs rebound to the upper 50s and low 60s as moisture moves out and sunshine returns.

