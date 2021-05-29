Sunny and Warm Days Ahead

MISSOULA — I hope you’re having a great start to your Memorial Day weekend! Over the years, it’s been rare that we get a Memorial Day weekend that doesn’t feature at least one day or rain. Well, we’re going to go against that precedent this weekend, as we’ll see sunny to mostly sunny conditions all weekend long, with warm conditions. Our Saturday has been a good one as temperatures have warmed into the upper 60s to even a few lower 70s under a blue sky.

As we look ahead towards Sunday and Monday, will continue to see warming temperatures under a sunny to mostly sunny sky. For Sunday look for cool lows in the mid to upper 30s with afternoon highs warming into the middle to upper 70s in most locations. Monday will bring a mostly sunny sky with highs warming into the mid 70s to lower 80s, including high of 80° in Missoula.

Our nice weather will continue into the first week of June. We can expect mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with afternoon highs warming into the lower to middle 80s for most towns. Wednesday looks to be the hottest of the week as we’ll see a sunny sky with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 80s including a high of 89 in Missoula. The nice weather will continue right through the end of the week with a mostly sunny sky on Thursday and highs in the mid to upper 80s, and sunshine on Friday with a high reaching the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Have a wonderful Sunday!

