Sunny and warm Monday, with changes ahead

MISSOULA — Happy Sunday!

We’re closing out a beautiful weather weekend with another sunny and warm day. Temperatures are reaching the middle 70s to lower 80s area wide. We can expect one more day in the 70s and 80s before temperatures start dropping back down to more seasonal numbers on Tuesday and Wednesday. As we move through the week, our rain chances will increase which is very good news considering we’re in need of moisture.

Monday will bring a sunny sky from start to finish with afternoon highs ranging from the lower to middle 80s. Tuesday will bring a mostly sunny sky with highs reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s as a cooler air mass will enter the region.

Wednesday will bring more clouds than sun and a chance of afternoon showers. We may even see a lightning strike or two. Expect highs in the lower to middle 60s. A weather pattern change will allow moisture to move into the region.

Right now, weather models are calling for a wet and cool Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees cooler on Friday than what we’re going to see Wednesday. Look for highs in the middle to upper 50s on Thursday with rain, and lower to middle 50s on Friday with light to moderate rain.

We’ll see scattered showers on Saturday with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

Have a wonderful Monday!

