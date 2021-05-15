Sunny and Warm Sunday!

MISSOULA — It truly doesn’t get much better than this in mid-May. Western Montana will continue to see sunshine into the evening hours in all regions before giving way to a beautiful starry night. We’re seeing temperatures top out in the middle to upper 70s in many spots, and temperatures promise to be even warmer on Sunday.

Sunday morning will bring lows ranging from the upper 30s to middle 40s. By Sunday afternoon, highs will range from the upper 70s to middle 80s with the Missoula Valley topping out at about 83 degrees.

The beginning of the week will follow suit, but there are some dramatic changes on the way for mid to late week, and they are much needed changes. I’ll get to that in just a second.

Monday will bring a sunny sky from start to finish with afternoon highs ranging from the lower to middle 80s. Tuesday will bring a mostly sunny sky with highs reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Wednesday is the day we’ll start to see changes. A weather pattern change will allow moisture to move into the region. Wednesday will still be relatively warm, and shower chances will range from 30% to 40% with the opportunity to see an afternoon thunderstorm or two. We’ll see highs in the lower to middle 70s.

Right now, weather models are calling for a wet and cool Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees cooler on Friday than what we’re going to see Wednesday. Look for highs in the lower to middle 60s on Thursday with rain, and lower to middle 50s on Friday with numerous scattered showers.

We are at a point where we could use a good soaking rain, and it appears as though the latter part of the week will bring that.

Have a wonderful Sunday!

