Sunny and warm Thursday

MISSOULA — Happy Thursday!

Once again, our temperatures jumped well above forecast model projections on Wednesday meaning most of western Montana saw afternoon highs reach the upper 50s to lower 60s. With that said, Thursday is expected to be the warmest of the week, so get ready for another very spring-like day. After today, it looks like it will be a while before we see highs reach the 60s, as a much cooler and somewhat wetter weather pattern takes over the region. Temperatures will by no means be cold, but certainly quite a bit cooler than the recent well-above average streak we have been on for close to a week.

We’ll see a southwesterly flow today ahead of an approaching weather system. Highs in the upper 50s to middle 60s will be common across the region with some towns, including Missoula, expected to see the warmest highs of the year.

The aforementioned approaching system will enter the area on Friday bringing with it a mostly cloudy to overcast sky, chances of light rain showers, and cooler highs in the lower 50s. Rain chances will be in the 30% to 50% range.

We'll see a few lingering scattered rain and snow showers on Saturday under a mostly to partly cloudy sky. Afternoon highs will range from the middle 40s to 50.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle 40s. Sunday is expected to be a dry day.

Look for a continuation of sun and clouds as we enter early next week with a few scattered rain showers on Monday. Afternoon highs will range from the middle 40s to about 50 on Monday through Wednesday.

Have a terrific Thursday!

