Sunny, cool weather ahead

MISSOULA — It feels a little unusual to be talking about a college football game day in Montana in early April. Mother Nature made it feel a little more normal by bringing November like weather to the region on Saturday. Our mostly cloudy, cool, and windy day with scattered snow flurries came right out of her November playbook. Looking ahead into the second half of the weekend, we’ll see much nicer sky conditions and slightly warmer temperatures, but overall, our highs on Sunday, and the next few days that follow will be below normal for mid-April despite seeing generally mostly sunny conditions.

Expect our sky to slowly clear out after midnight, following a mostly cloudy evening with a few scattered showers. Lows will drop into the lower to middle 20s for most locations, with a few towns seeing lows dip int the teens. Our sky will be mostly sunny on Sunday with a light breeze at times. Afternoon highs will reach the middle to upper 40s.

Monday will bring more of the same, with lows in the mid-20s for most and highs warming into the middle to upper 40s.

We expect little change for Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll see intervals of clouds and sunshine with highs reaching the middle to upper 40s. A breeze out of the east/northeast will keep us feeling cool for this time of year despite the sunshine.

Starting Thursday and continuing into the weekend, we’ll see a gradual warm-up which will bring us back to normal highs by Friday and Saturday under a mostly sunny sky. We can expect highs in the lower to middle 50s on Thursday, with highs reaching the upper 50s to 60 for most on Friday, and lower 60s on Saturday.

Have a wonderful Sunday!

