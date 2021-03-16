Weather Forecast: Sunny weather continues

MISSOULA — We talked to you yesterday about a weak weather disturbance that was to move through the area Monday into Monday night bringing cooler temperatures and a slim chance of showers.

Well, that system was so unorganized that it didn't provide as much cloud cover as expected on Monday and our temperatures soared back well into the 50s, once again.

We saw a few raindrops overnight, and now our sky will be clearing out this morning leaving us with a beautiful Tuesday afternoon which will lead to another string of nice days across western Montana.

Highs today will be slightly cooler than Monday as we are on the backside of the weak disturbance that pushed through. We'll see highs reach the middle 40s to lower 50s area-wide today.

St Patrick's Day is shaping up to be very nice, as we'll see a clear, blue sky from start to finish. Morning lows in the upper 20s to 30 will give way to lower to middle 50s for afternoon highs. Clear weather will continue into the evening and overnight hours.

Thursday is expected to be the warmest of the week, as we'll see afternoon highs top out in the middle 50s to lower 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

Friday will be a little cooler, though still at to above average during the afternoon hours. Expect highs to reach the lower to middle 50s under a partly cloudy sky.

We'll see a shift to a more northwesterly flow overhead this weekend. That will mean more clouds, and cooler highs in the middle to upper 40s with scattered rain showers across the area.

