Temperatures take a tumble Friday

MISSOULA — Our warm weather comes to an end Friday as changes set their sights on Western Montana.

A cold front will move through during the end of the work week.

This front will bring much cooler air and showers to the forecast.

Highs go from the 70s and 80s Thursday to the 50s and 60s Friday and this weekend.

Besides cooler air, rain also moves into our late-week and weekend forecast.

The first round of showers will be widespread on Friday morning.

A few thunderstorms are also possible in embedded heavier showers.

It is time to pull out the light raincoats and keep them out for the weekend.

After the initial movement of the cold front through our area, showers will become lighter and spottier.

This means there won’t be any Friday night weekend washouts of plans, but we will need to duck inside as a few spotty showers and thunderstorms move in and out of our area.

These isolated showers remain in the forecast to start next week, but we start warming up and drying out after that.

These showers over the next few days are much needed!

Our ground will take any moisture it can get.

