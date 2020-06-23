Thunderstorms could approach later this week

Our current ridge of high pressure (providing us with this awesome summery weather) will stick around into early Wednesday. By the afternoon, it’ll shift eastward allowing for a moist, southwesterly flow to kick up some showers and thunderstorms. As of now, we're not expecting anything severe, but a couple stronger storms with lightning, gusty winds and brief, heavy rain are possible (mainly for the southwest quarter of the state). Highs Wednesday will be in the 80s.

Expect more shower and thunderstorm activity on Thursday with a mix of clouds and sun otherwise and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Friday will showcase a break in between systems. Look for ample sunshine, breezy winds and highs well into the 80s.

Saturday will offer up a few more clouds with upper 70s to low 80s.

Beginning Sunday, a cooler and wetter weather pattern looks to move back in.