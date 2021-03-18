Trading sunglasses for rain boots Friday

MISSOULA — Sunny skies and warm temperatures come to an end Thursday afternoon.

Most valleys reached the upper 50s and low 60s Thursday afternoon, but warmer temperatures take a drop as moisture moves in.

We will be trading those sunglasses and flip flops for umbrellas and rain boots to end our week.

Clouds move in late Thursday night/early Friday morning.

By the time the majority of us wake up and get ready to head to work, rain will be on the way.

Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 30s, so moisture will fall in rain in valleys- even during these early morning hours that would typically be cool enough for us to see snow.

Slushy conditions start occurring on mountain passes, and these passes will be the areas impacted from this push of moisture from the west.

Temperatures during the afternoon warm to the low 50s (a 10-degree drop from Thursday), and we will see showers start to break apart Friday night.

Keep out the umbrellas this weekend though!

Isolated chances of showers remain in our forecast as highs drop to the mid to upper 40s.

