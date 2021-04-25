Trending toward warmer and dryer weather

MISSOULA — Happy Sunday!

Many woke up to light rainfall this morning, as we continue to see Pacific moisture move into the area. Rain chances will continue into the overnight hours for much of the region. In fact, it’s possible we could see a stray thunderstorm in a few locations. The odds of a storm are low, but not out of the question.

For Monday, showers will begin tapering off early in the day, with most seeing a less than 40% chance of scattered, light rain and snow showers. Our sky will be mostly cloudy to overcast. Afternoon highs will, once again, be on the cool side with most reaching the lower to middle 50s.

As mentioned, we’ll see a warming and drying trend beginning Tuesday. We’ll see afternoon highs in the middle 50s to 60 on Tuesday under a partly cloudy sky.

Wednesday will feature similar sky conditions with highs ranging from the lower to middle 60s.

Thursday and Friday look to be the warmest of the week as we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs ranging from the upper 60s to middle 70s with Friday being the warmer of the two days.

Next weekend will feature scattered light showers under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We can expect highs in the upper 50s to middle 60s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday.

Have a fantastic Monday!

