Triple digits highs possible early next week

MISSOULA — Hazy skies set into Western Montana on this Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The wildfire smoke from ongoing fires in Washington and Oregon are not likely to settle into valleys.

The most notable time you will see smoke in our skies is at sunset and sunrise as the sun’s rays bend through our atmosphere highlighting the extra particles floating above.

A few late thunderstorms are likely in the far southern Bitterroot Valley and Sapphire and Bitterroot Mountains Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Most of us will be inside by this point, but you may hear some rumbles of thunder as these isolated storms pass by quickly.

A few isolated showers are possible in the northwest early Wednesday morning.

Otherwise, we stay on our mostly dry and hot streak through the weekend.

Triple digits are forecasted for our area’s valleys early next week.

Fire concerns grow during this hot and dry period.

Make sure you are also grabbing enough water while working or playing outside this weekend.

