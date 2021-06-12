Turning Hot Quickly

MISSOULA — Despite a forecast of a long stretch of sunny and warm to hot days, we started our weekend with light rain this morning, and we’re seeing a few light, scattered showers sweep across the region this afternoon. Our sky will continue to clear as we head into the late afternoon and evening hours.

A strong ridge of high pressure will move into the Northern Rockies on Sunday bringing with it a sunny, clear sky and very warm to hot highs. Most will see highs reach the middle 80s to lower 90s. We’re a little over a week away from the first day of summer, and the longest day of the year, and with that in mind, it’s a good idea to have sunscreen ready to go on these long, warm weekend days.

The hot weather will continue into the beginning of the week. In fact, it appears as though Monday will be the hottest day of the week. Expect a sunny sky from start to finish with highs reaching the lower to middle 90s. A few towns will see highs reach the upper 90s.

We’ll see a slight cool down on Tuesday, although our sky will remain sunny and afternoon temperatures will be well above average. Expect highs to reach the middle 80s to lower 90s area wide.

While Monday will be the hottest day of the week, it appears that Wednesday will be the coolest as a more moderate air mass slides into the region. We’ll see a sunny to mostly sunny sky with afternoon highs hitting the lower to middle 70s in most locations. We can expect a nice, light breeze as well.

Thursday and Friday will be very nice days, as we’ll see sunshine with highs in the middle 70s to lower 80s on Thursday and lower to middle 80s on Friday. A few towns, including Missoula, are expected to reach the upper 80s.

Long range weather models are calling for very nice weather to continue into next weekend and beyond.

Have a wonderful Sunday!

