Unsettled weather pattern disrupts dry and warm trend

MISSOULA — It was another beautiful day in Western Montana!

We sprinted into this midweek point with a warming trend and blue skies!

Sunshine and warm weather will hold in the forecast through Thursday.

Highs jump to the upper 50s and 60s Thursday afternoon.

Dry weather comes to an end on Friday.

Showers start moving in late Thursday night/early Friday morning for the northwest.

These will be isolated rain showers for valleys, but snow will make it to our passes.

Slushy conditions set up for Friday for Lookout, Lolo, and Lookout Passes.

While snow will make it to valley floors, especially Friday night and Saturday morning, impacts to valleys will be minimal.

We keep in an unsettled weather patter through the weekend.

