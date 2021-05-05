Warm spring day sets up Thursday before changes arrive Friday

MISSOULA — High pressure means warm weather and sunshine for Western Montana for a few days!

Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s marking the first 80-degree day for a few valleys across our area.

This ridge breaks down on Friday which coincides with our next changes in the forecast.

A cold front moves through the area Friday.

We drop to below-average temperatures and top out in the mid to upper 50s Friday afternoon.

Rain also moves in with this front.

While these will not be widespread showers for most of us, we really need anything we can get.

April was a very dry month, and May has started out the same way.

Isolated showers will mean temporarily pulling the umbrellas out Friday morning, but we won’t need to completely cancel outdoor plans.

These pockets of light showers continue through the weekend, so if you have a camping trip planned, you may just have to run under cover for a minute or two while the light showers and a few rumbles of thunder pass by.

Highs this weekend stay in the 50s and low 60s.

Late next week we start drying out and warming back up to the 70s.

