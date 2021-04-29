Weather Forecast: 70s move in Thursday and Friday

MISSOULA — Some of the warmest temperatures we've seen so far in 2021 will be felt across the northern Rockies Thursday and Friday. Highs will warm well into the 70s and even approach 80 degrees for areas along the Idaho/Montana border in northwest Montana (Troy, Libby, Trout Creek).

Expect an increase in winds Friday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches the region. Winds will be the strongest Friday evening with gusts of 20-30 mph. If you have plans to be out on the water enjoying the warm temperatures be prepared for choppy lake conditions.

Saturday is shaping up to be a very nice day with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the 60s.

Cooler air will move in Sunday leading to highs in the 50s to low 60s along with scattered rain showers.

Taking a quick look at next week, temperatures will be on the rise. Expect highs in the 50s to low 60s Monday and Tuesday, low to upper 60s Wednesday with 70s briefly returning Thursday before another cold front brings cooler temperatures and scattered showers back to the forecast to end the week.