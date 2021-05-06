Weather Forecast: 80s Thursday, 50s Friday

MISSOULA — The northern Rockies will get a brief taste of summer Thursday as highs warm well into the 70s and low 80s across western Montana. Some valley locations in Idaho could even hit 90 degrees this afternoon! Expect mostly to partly sunny skies overhead.

A cold front will move through western Montana Thursday night into Friday morning. As it does, light scattered rain showers will develop along with gusty winds of 25-30 mph. Off and on light showers will remain in the forecast through the day Friday with highs in the 50s.

Below average temperatures and lightly scattered rain showers will remain in the forecast through the weekend. Expect highs in the upper 40s to low 50s Saturday and low to mid 50s Sunday.

Taking a quick look at next week. A few showers will stick around Monday with highs remaining in the 50s. After that temperatures will begin to warm back up with highs returning to the 70s by Wednesday.