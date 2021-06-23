Weather Forecast: A few isolated storms Wednesday

MISSOULA — As of 3:30 am, few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms have developed in southwest Montana. Some of these may move north into west-central and northwest Montana later this morning, however, confidence is low due to very dry air in place. Once the clouds and storms move out expect clearing skies with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon.

Another round of rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday afternoon across northwest Montana especially from Glacier National Park and east over the divide. Other than that the rest of Montana will remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the low to upper 80s.

A very strong ridge of high pressure will start building Friday bringing record breaking heat to the northern Rockies by the weekend and continuing through much of next week.

Triple digit temperatures will begin in west central Idaho on Saturday and move into Lemhi County, ID by Sunday. By Monday, at lower elevations of west central Idaho temperatures are forecast to exceed 110F and 100F plus temperatures will begin to affect western Montana valleys.

Although temperatures may lower a couple of degrees by the middle of next week, the high pressure system responsible for this heat will continue over the Northern Rockies. This heat wave may last through the first couple days of July.